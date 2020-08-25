2 people found dead at Chesterfield home, police say

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are investigating the death of two people whose bodies were found in a Chesterfield home Monday night.

Chesterfield Police said they responded to a welfare check in the 10000 block of E. Alberta Court around 8:40 p.m. Police said the home was secured but once inside officers found a man and a woman dead.

“There is no evidence of foul play at this time. The bodies were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner,” Chesterfield Police said in a release Tuesday morning.

A death investigation is underway.

Anyone with any information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.