Multi-vehicle crash at Midlothian and Old Buckingham. (Photos: SGT Rollins Twitter)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A three-vehicle crash is causing backups on Midlothian Turnpike at Old Buckingham Road.

According to Chesterfield authorities, two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A passenger is in custody on an unrelated warrant, police said. There are no charges related to the crash at this time.