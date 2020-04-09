2 residents at Midlothian senior living facility die from COVID-19

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two residents at the Spring Arbor of Salisbury senior living facility in Midlothian have died due to COVID-19 complications, according to the Chesterfield Health District director.

Last week, the facility said it was taking precautions to combat the spread of the virus after reporting that four residents had tested positive for COVID-19. Spring Arbor of Salisbury said any staff members who feel sick must stay home and that they are taking temperatures of residents, as well as listening to their lungs daily.

The facility also stopped communal dining in the community and increased disinfection and sanitizing practices. Chesterfield Health District Director Dr. Alexander Samuel provided 8News with a statement Thursday about the deaths of the two residents.

I can confirm that two residents with existing comorbidities tested positive for COVID-19 and expired. One passed away on April 2nd. The other passed away on April 7th. We can only confirm 10 positive residents. Lab results are pending on two more residents. The health department has been in regular contact with the facility, which appears to be following the infection control guidance it has been given. Since it is an Assisted Living Facility where most of the residents live in independent apartments, infection control protocols can be implemented and enforced more effectively. There have been no symptomatic residents or staff reported over the past 3 days. “What we’re seeing now are the effects of exposures that occurred over the past two weeks or more. The only thing we can do now is implement strident infection control practices and hold to them. We’ll be able to determine whether these efforts have worked over the next 7 days to two weeks.” Chesterfield Health District Director Dr. Alexander Samuel

Richard Williams, the senior vice president for Spring Arbor, shared a statement with 8News on the latest development.

“We can confirm that as of today, twelve Spring Arbor of Salisbury residents have tested positive for

COVID-19 and two have passed away. The other ten residents are currently being treated and expected to recover,” the statement read. “It is always hard for us to lose a member of our Spring Arbor family and we continue to do everything possible to ensure the safety, security, and wellbeing of our residents.”

“It should be noted that Spring Arbor of Salisbury is licensed as an assisted living community and each resident has their own apartment, which helps to control the spread of infection. We are pleased to announce that we have not had any additional residents test positive in the past three days. Our team continues to work closely with the Chesterfield County Health Department and is enforcing strict procedures at the community in coordination with the Health Department,” Williams’ statement continued.

