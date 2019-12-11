2 shooting victims arrive at St. Francis Medical Center in Chesterfield

A spokesperson for Bon Secours confirmed the victims were taken for treatment but did not disclose their conditions.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An investigation is underway after two gunshot victims were taken to Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center in Chesterfield County on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Bon Secours confirmed the victims were admitted for treatment but did not disclose their conditions. 8News has learned that the shooting did not occur in the facility’s parking lot and there was no threat of an active shooter.

Crews for 8News report a heavy police presence in the area.

