Chesterfield County, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are injured after they were stabbed during a family dispute early Saturday morning.

Chesterfield Police said the incident happened at 12:45 a.m. on Light Street.

Police told 8News a fight started within the family, and then someone picked up a knife.

One of the victims has life-threatening injuries.

Police said a suspect is in custody.

