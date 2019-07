CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police and fire crews were on the scene of a crash off Midlothian Turnpike Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of N. Woodridge and Coalfield roads. The scene cleared just before 9 a.m.

For that time, drivers were unable to access N. Woolridge Road from Coalfield Road.

Chesterfield Police later told 8News there were injuries, but it was not a crash team call.

No other details of the crash were released.