20-year-old killed by alleged drunk driver in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A 20-year-old was killed by an alleged intoxicated driver on Hopkins Road and Meadowdale Boulevard in Chesterfield early Sunday morning, police said

Chesterfield authorities said 20-year-old Francisco J. Beltran Perez was driving a 2008 Honda Civic traveling west on Meadowdale Boulevard around 2 a.m. when he ran a red light a struck a 2012 Toyota Scion TC. The Toyota was traveling south on Hopkins Road. The driver, 20-year-old Justus M. Taylor, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Beltran-Perez was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said he was issued summonses for driving under the influence and no operator’s license. He remains hospitalized.

Police continue to investigate this fatal crash. Additional charges against Beltran-Perez are pending.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.