2020 Chesterfield County Fair canceled

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield has called off the county fair this year.

The annual event’s cancellation was made official by the Chesterfield County Fair Association President, who wrote in a statement “it’s unlikely that we will be able to have a successful fair this year.”

The event was set to return on Aug. 28 through Sept. 5.

All members who’ve paid their dues for the year for 2020 will have those funds carried over to the year 2021.

