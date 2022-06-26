CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Rockwood Park Backyard Beekeepers hosted its 11th annual Honey Bee Festival on Saturday.
According to Backyard Beekeepers, the festival coincided with the 400th anniversary of the honey bee coming to America and arriving in Jamestown.
The festival took place at Rockwood Park Nature Center in North Chesterfield and featured bee-themed fun for all ages.
Some of the activities included:
- Live music
- Local honey
- Local artisans
- Face painting
- Games
- Food trucks
- Children’s activities
- Observation hive
- and more
For more information, visit the Rockwood Park Backyard Beekeepers website here.