CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Rockwood Park Backyard Beekeepers hosted its 11th annual Honey Bee Festival on Saturday.

According to Backyard Beekeepers, the festival coincided with the 400th anniversary of the honey bee coming to America and arriving in Jamestown.

The festival took place at Rockwood Park Nature Center in North Chesterfield and featured bee-themed fun for all ages.

(Photo: Howard Williams, 8News)

(Photo: Howard Williams, 8News)

(Photo: Howard Williams, 8News)

(Photo: Howard Williams, 8News)

(Photo: Howard Williams, 8News)

(Photo: Howard Williams, 8News)

Some of the activities included:

Live music

Local honey

Local artisans

Face painting

Games

Food trucks

Children’s activities

Observation hive

and more

For more information, visit the Rockwood Park Backyard Beekeepers website here.