A section of Courthouse Road in Chesterfield County was closed due to a motorcycle crash Wednesday morning. (Howie Williams/ 8News)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 21-year-old has been identified as the victim of a deadly motorcycle crash that occurred on Courthouse Road in Chesterfield early Wednesday morning. The crash occurred just 0.6 miles from his home.

Police said the driver of a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle, 21-year-old Nathan C. Lysinger, of Chesterfield, was traveling north on Courthouse Road just before 7 a.m. when a 2021 Toyota Camry turned onto Courthouse from Dakins.

Lysinger crashed into the Camry and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said none of the occupants in the Camry were injured.

The crash took place less than a mile from Lysinger's home.

Police will continue to investigate, but said at this time, it appears that the motorcycle was speeding at the time of the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-125.