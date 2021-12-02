24-year-old Jasmine Moore’s remains found in Dinwiddie after going missing in Oct. 2020

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 24-year-old Chesterfield woman’s remains were found in Dinwiddie yesterday after being declared missing in October 2020, according to Chesterfield Police.

Jasmine L. A. Moore was last seen on October 3, 2020, leaving her home in the 21000 block of Rowanty Court around 10:40 p.m. She was reported missing by friends the following day.

Photos of Jasmine L. A. Moore (Photo: CCPD)

On Oct. 5, 2020, police said they found Moore’s vehicle, a black Ford Taurus, on an exit ramp to I-95 in Prince George County.

Over a year later, on December 1, 2021, her remains were recovered at a location in Dinwiddie following an extensive investigation.

Her death is currently being investigated by the Dinwiddie jurisdiction.