CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield authorities have identified the man killed in a crash Saturday.

Carlos Pereira III, 25, died after a 2000 Isuzu Rodeo he was driving veered off North Courthouse Road and struck a tree. Pereira was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Authorities said that Pereira was not wearing a seatbelt.

If you have any information about this accident, contact Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.