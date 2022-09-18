UPDATE: Courthouse Road has reopened and only the left lane of Route 288 North is closed.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A driver is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Route 288 in Chesterfield County.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash took place just north of the exit to Courthouse Road. It was determined that a Nissan SUV was heading north on Route 288 when it ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to 511Virginia, all northbound lanes of Route 288 are closed in the area and traffic is being diverted to Courthouse Road. The exit ramp from Courthouse Road to Route 288 is also closed.