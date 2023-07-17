CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County is receiving millions of dollars from the federal government to make driving, biking and walking safer across the county.

According to a release from the Chesterfield County Government, the funds are coming from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Program and will go toward developing a plan to improve the Hopkins Road/Chippenham Parkway interchange, as well as to improve accommodations for cyclists and pedestrians.

The county plans to use $360,000 of the $3.6 million grant to develop plans to reconfigure 0.9 miles of Hopkins Road between Beulah Road and Meadowdale Boulevard. The County determined this stretch of road to be in particular need of a redesign, having been the scene of over 500 crashes since 2015. The county plans to use some of the money to add pedestrian and bicycle amenities to the roadway.

Another goal for the county is to improve the interchange at Hopkins Road and Chippenham Parkway, which has also been the scene of hundreds of crashes. One of the county’s propositions is to turn this interchange into a diverging cloverleaf, which is known to have higher efficiency, safety and cost-effectiveness, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The county also plans to use $40,000 to work with GRTC to evaluate the northern part of the county to make plans to expand micro-transit and decrease the dependence on single-occupancy vehicles in an effort to improve the area’s safety and air quality.