CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Five people are hospitalized after a house fire in Chesterfield County.
At around 5 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, Chesterfield Fire and EMS were called to the 2000 block of Brentwood Circle.
Three adults reportedly had burns and were transported to a nearby hospital. Three juveniles also reportedly had smoke inhalation-related injuries.
Of those injured, five of them were transported to a nearby hospital. All patients were reportedly upgraded to critical condition with two in life-threatening condition.
Firefighters at the scene deemed the fire under control seven minutes after the initial call went out.
The fire is currently under investigation.
