CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Five people are hospitalized after a house fire in Chesterfield County.

At around 5 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, Chesterfield Fire and EMS were called to the 2000 block of Brentwood Circle.

Three adults reportedly had burns and were transported to a nearby hospital. Three juveniles also reportedly had smoke inhalation-related injuries.

Of those injured, five of them were transported to a nearby hospital. All patients were reportedly upgraded to critical condition with two in life-threatening condition.

Firefighters at the scene deemed the fire under control seven minutes after the initial call went out.

The fire is currently under investigation.

(Photo: Howard Williams, 8News)

