3 men arrested in connection to Chesterfield homicide case

From left to right: Zhaquon L. Coleman, Maurice B. Lee and Demitrius K. Wadde (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Three men have been arrested for their involvement in a deadly shooting that happened on July 3.

According to Chesterfield authorities, at 4:11 a.m. on July 3, officers were called to the 3000 block of Lancers Boulevard for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found Ever Edgardo Flores Moya, 31, shot to death.

Last week on July 28, Chesterfield Police arrested 18-year-old Maurice B. Lee. Lee was charged with first-degree murder and is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Police also arrested Zhaquon L. Coleman, 21, and Demitrius K. Waddey, 22, in relation to the homicide.

Coleman was arrested on July 16 and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony. Two days later on July 18, Waddey was charged with accessory after the fact in a felony case and credit card theft.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.