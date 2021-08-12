3 men accused of using social media app to solicit sex acts from minors arrested

From left to right: Spencer K. Williamson, Terey Hackney, 27 and Arrelius D. Pleasant III, 34. (Photo by Chesterfield Police)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three men were arrested as a result of an online chatting operation conducted by detectives with the Chesterfield County Police Special Victims Unit.

The suspects were arrested for reportedly using a social media app to solicit sex acts from a person they believed to be a minor.

On August 2, police arrested 33-year-old Spencer K. Williamson of Chesterfield. He was charged with use of a communication device to solicit a minor.

Police said Williamson believed he was chatting with a 15-year-old boy who he then arranged to meet for sex. During their exchanges, police said Williamson offered to bring marijuana to the meet-up. The drug was found inside Williamson’s car when he was taken into custody by detectives.

A couple of days later on August 5, police arrested 27-year-old Terey Hackney of Chesterfield. He was charged with taking indecent liberties with a child and use of a communication device to solicit a minor. Police said Hackney believed he was chatting with a 14-year-old boy who he arranged to meet for sex. When he arrived at the arranged location, he was arrested.

On Wednesday, August 11, detectives arrested 34-year-old Arrelius D. Pleasant II of Richmond. Pleasant was charged with taking indecent liberties with a child and use of a communication device to solicit a minor. The man believed he was chatting with a 14-year-old boy who he solicited for sex. Chesterfield Police arrested Pleasant at his Richmond home.

So far this year, Chesterfield Police detectives have arrested 24 suspects on 52 charges related to online solicitation of minors.