CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 3-year-old is in the hospital after police say they were hit by a car on Walmsley Boulevard in Chesterfield County.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, officers responded to the 6500 block of Walmsley Boulevard at around 6:17 p.m. on Sunday, April 23 for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

It was determined that a 3-year-old child was struck by a vehicle. They were taken to a local hospital, their condition and the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

This incident is still under investigation by Chesterfield Police.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.