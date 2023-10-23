CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department has now shared the identity of the man killed in a dirt bike crash over the weekend.

Around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, officers were called to the 5500 block of Bison Ford Drive for a reported motor vehicle crash.

According to police, a Honda dirt bike — driven by 31-year-old Anthony J. Shelley of the 5500 block of Bison Ford Drive — was headed northbound on Bison Ford Drive when it hit a parked van.

Shelley was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.