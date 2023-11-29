CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting that resulted in the death of a 33-year-old man.

Around 11:45 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, officers were called to the 2500 block of Alfalfa Lane for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man — identified as 33-year-old Donavan K. Fritz II — with a gunshot wound. According to police, he was a resident of the area.

Fritz was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said he died from his injuries on Nov. 18, 2023.

On Monday, Nov. 13, detectives with the Chesterfield County Police Department arrested 21-year-old Jaheim Clements in connection with the shooting.

Clements was charged with malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond.

Police said additional charges are pending.

As the investigation continues, the Chesterfield County Police Department is encouraging members of the public with information on this shooting to call 804-748-1251.