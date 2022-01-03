Chesterfield searching for two fugitives; charges are embezzlement and possession of controlled substance

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are asking for the public’s help in locating two wanted fugitives in the area.

Laura Boulanger, 43, is wanted for embezzlement. Boulanger is 5’2″ tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Joshua Clayton, 34, is wanted for possession of a controlled substance. Clayton is 6’1″ tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Crime Solvers asks for anyone with information on Boulanger or Clayton to call 804-748-0660, or use their p3Tips mobile app.