35 residents displaced after Chesterfield apartment complex’s 4th balcony fire since 1995

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A fire at a Chesterfield County apartment complex left 35 people without a place to stay over the weekend.

The fire was the fourth at the Old Buckingham Station apartments since 1995. On Monday, 8News learned that all four fires started on balconies at the apartments.

In 1995, a blaze at the apartments started after a flannel shirt was wrapped over a light bulb on a bottom floor balcony. Investigators said the fire spread quickly due to many reasons. The main reason was the property’s poor sprinkler system.

Two years later, after rebuilding the units, another fire forced some residents out for good. A third fire then took place in 2010 at the apartments.

On Saturday, 35 residents lost their apartments in another fire. All four fires started on balconies. Chesterfield Fire and EMS told 8News the building’s balconies didn’t have sprinklers during the first two fires.

Building inspector Ron Clements told 8News that balcony fires often quickly spread to the roof, where there are almost never sprinklers.

The building did not have any related code violations during the fire marshal’s routine inspection last year.

8News reached out to the management company that owns the Old Buckingham Station Apartments but have not yet received a response. The cause of the fire on Nov. 23 is still under investigation.

