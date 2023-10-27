CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department has shared more information about a deadly crash that happened last month.

Around 4 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, officers were called to the 1100 block for a reported vehicle crash.

According to police, a 2011 Mazda was traveling south on South Providence Road when they ran off the road, hit a tree and caught fire.

The driver of the vehicle — now identified as 35-year-old Corey Thomas — was the only occupant of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.