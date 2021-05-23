37-year-old man missing in Chesterfield County since Friday

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. ( WRIC) — Detectives with Chesterfield Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen leaving his job at Meadowbrook High School on Friday.

The Chesterfield County Police Department said in a release, Daniel Goodman, 37, was last seen on May 21, driving a 2010 silver Ford Fusion with Virginia plates reading “XME-9250”.

He is described as a white man around 6’1 weighing approximately 180 lbs., with blonde hair.

Anyone with information on Goodman’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 tips app.