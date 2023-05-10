CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 38-year-old man was hit and killed by the driver of a vehicle on Jahnke Road Tuesday, according to Chesterfield Police.

Police are investigating the deadly crash that happened on Jahnke Road underneath Chippenham Parkway just before 1 a.m. on May 9.

According to police, a 2023 Kia Rio was traveling west on Jahnke Road before it hit the adult male, later identified as Kelvin Ayala-Calles, who was walking on the road at the time.

Ayala-Calles was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Dayja Seward, remained at the scene. Police said Seward was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of drugs.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.