4 adults, 1 child displaced after Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Four adults and one child were left without a home after a Chesterfield fire.

According to Chesterfield Fire, they responded to a call on the 3000 block of Loganwood Drive around 9:40 a.m.

Loganwood Drive house fire. One dog rescued and provided care. No other injuries. #cfems #cfield pic.twitter.com/aoWib5QXzv — Lt. Jason Elmore (@CFEMSPIO) March 2, 2020

The fire was marked under control 25 minutes after crews arrived.

The homeowner said they heard cracking and popping and then saw the back deck on fire. The fire spread to a portion of the home.

At the time of the fire, one adult and an infant were inside with their two dogs. Both the adult and infant and one dog were able to make it out safely.

Fire crews had to rescue the other dog and treat it for smoke inhalation.

We are supporting four adults and one child displaced by a home fire in the 3000 block of LOGANWOOD DR in @ChesterfieldVa. @CFEMSPIO @NBC12 @8NEWS @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/Lw7BTVIgeD — Red Cross Virginia (@VARedCross) March 2, 2020

A fire marshall is on the scene to determine the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.