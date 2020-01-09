4 displaced, dog not hurt by Chesterfield house fire

1  of  2
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield firefighters spent nearly 20 minutes Thursday trying to get a house fire under control. While no injuries were reported, officials said four people will be displaced due to significant damage to the kitchen and smoke damage around the house.

Crews responded to the 8900 block of Huntingcreek Terrace at around 3:30 p.m. and saw smoke coming from two windows, a Chesterfield Fire & EMS spokesperson told 8News at the scene.

The residents were not home but a dog who made it out OK was there during the fire. An investigation is underway.

