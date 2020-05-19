4 people walk away from 2-vehicle Chesterfield crash with minor injuries

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Four people are expected to be OK following a two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield County Monday evening.

Chesterfield Fire Department & EMS spokesperson Jason Elmore confirmed to 8News that crews were called to the area of Smoketree Drive and Courthouse Road for a motor vehicle crash with injuries just before 6:30 p.m. There, first responders encountered a two-vehicle collision that left both cars heavily damaged.

Fortunately, the four people involved walked away with non-life-threatening injuries.

No word on what may have caused the crash. An investigation is underway.

