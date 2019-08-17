40-year-old woman charged after stabbing acquaintance in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Chesterfield County Police are investigating a stabbing that left a person seriously injured early Saturday morning.

Authorities said the stabbing occurred in the 3700 block of Cannington Drive at about 4:12 a.m. Police said they responded to a report of a suspicious situation.

When they arrived, officers said they found a woman in the roadway with a knife. Police identified the woman as 40-year-old Cheryl M. White.

Authorities later determined the knife had been used to assault someone The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to police, White and the victim know each other.

White was charged with malicious wounding.

Anyone with additional information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.