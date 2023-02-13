CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The 4th annual RounTrey Run/Walk for Hope 5K is set and perfect for local runners looking to give back to a good cause.

This year’s event is scheduled for March 18, 9 a.m. to noon, and is sponsored by Midlothian resident and realtor, Eric Morris. Participants are encouraged to wear green in honor of the St. Patrick’s Day theme, whether they are competing in the 1-mile fun run or 5K.

Both walks/runs will take place in the Midlothian neighborhood of RounTrey at 3800 Graythorne Drive, where fans will be cheering on the runners from their front lawns and cul-de-sac areas.

For those looking for something more leisurely, the 1-mile fun run will be the better option. The 5K will be a professionally timed race that can be as challenging or social as you would like.

The cost for participating in the fun run is $25, and the 5K is $40. Organizers say all proceeds will go to charities that have a connection to the community, including Fit for Kids, JDRF and 2 End the Stigma.

More info and a sign-up sheet can be found here.