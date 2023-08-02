BOSTON, Ma. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield resident was arrested several states away and charged with the murder of a man in Boston.

According to Boston Police, Riccardy Romain, 51, of Chesterfield, was charged with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection to the shooting death of the 33-year-old Jackson Beausejour, a resident of Boston’s Mattapan neighborhood.

Officers responded to the area near the intersection of Blue Hill Avenue and Washington Street in Boston for a report of a person shot just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. Upon arrival, officers found Beausejour with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital where Boston Police said he was pronounced dead.

As a part of the ongoing homicide investigation, Boston Police arrested Romain and charged him with murder.

The Boston Police Department’s Homicide Unit is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.