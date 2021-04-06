55-year-old South Carolina woman dies following crash on I-295 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police continue to investigate a crash on I-295 that killed a woman from South Carolina on Easter Sunday.

VSP responded to the crash on I-295 on the ramp to Route 618 (Meadowville Technology Parkway) at 3:08 a.m. Their preliminary investigation reveals that a 2017 Honda Civic heading south ran off the road to the right and struck a culvert.

The driver, a 61-year-old woman, of South Carolina and two adult passengers were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. 55-year-old Sallie J. Brinkley, 55, of Bamberg, SC., was the front seat passenger. She later died at a local hospital.

