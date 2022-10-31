CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is continuing to investigate a deadly shooting off of Midlothian Turnpike.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 14000 block of North Carriage Lane around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.

Police responded to reports of a shooting and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency crews attempted to save the man’s life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was identified as 56-year-old Robert C. Ashburn.

The investigation shows Ashburn left his home to head to work before 3:30 a.m. and he saw an unknown suspect going through his girlfriend’s vehicle, according to police. Ashburn confronted the suspect and was shot.

The suspect ran away from the area. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.