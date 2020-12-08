6 people forced out after Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A fire that started in the basement of a Chesterfield home spread to the first and second floor Tuesday morning. Six people were displaced as a result.

Chesterfield fire officials responded to a structure fire call in the 11600 block of Europa drive around 6:52 a.m. The first unit arrived on the scene by 7:05 a.m.

Everyone was out of the home when crews arrived. The fire was marked under control at 7:45 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Stay with 8News for updates.