CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Fire Department says 60 people were left without a place to stay after a fire Wednesday evening.

Chesterfield Fire said crews responded to the scene, located at Suburban Extended Stay Hotel at 2403 West Hundred Road, at 8:24 p.m. for “a fire involving a commercial transformer with extension into the building.”

A spokesperson for the fire department said a Dominion Power electrical transformer box caught on fire approximately five to six feet from the building. The fire then spread to the hotel’s mechanical room.

Crews reported extensive smoke and water damage to the building.

The fire department said the 60 people displaced were residents of the motel.

Officials say the motel will remain closed for an extended amount of time.