CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield man has been identified as the victim of a deadly single-car crash over Thanksgiving weekend.

Virginia State Police said the crash occurred at 6:20 p.m. on Nov. 25 on Chippenham Highway, just .2 miles north of Midlothian Turnpike.

Police said 61-year-old Clifton L. Outlaw, Jr. was driving a 2013 Cadillac Escapade heading north on Chippenham when his car ran off the road to the right and hit a tree. Outlaw died from his injuries at the scene.

Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is under investigation by Virginia State Police.