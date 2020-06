CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 62-year-old was arrested for driving a lawnmower while intoxicated in Chesterfield Sunday.

Police said they responded to a parking lot in the 1100 block of Courthouse Road for a report that a man had driven to the location on a lawnmower and appeared to be intoxicated.

62-year-old man arrested for driving a lawnmower Sunday in Chesterfield. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)



After their investigation, Victor W. Smith was arrested for drinking and driving. He was arrested and charged with a DUI.