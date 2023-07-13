CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A $65 million road widening project in Chester is still not finished after nearly four years of work. The contract completion date will have been exceeded by one year next week.

The project involves an eight-lane widening of Hundred Road between Bermuda Triangle Road and Meadowville Road. Meadowville Road from Hundred Road to Hogan’s Alley will be widened to six lanes. Traffic signals will be improved at the intersection of Hundred and Meadowville Road as well.

Concept materials for the Route 10 widening project. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

According to a spokesperson with the County, the project was awarded to Branscome, a Virginia paving company and general contractor, in 2019. Permission to begin construction was granted for Oct. 14, 2019, with a fixed completion date of April 16, 2022. However, the deadline has been pushed several times since then — as it stands now, the project is expected to be completed sometime in summer 2023.

The project’s history with delayed deadlines goes even further back, however — during the planning stages in 2014, the expectation was that construction would begin in early 2017. During a public project update in November 2021, it was announced completion was expected sometime in fall 2022.

Graphic providing a project update on Nov. 1, 2021. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

“As a result of three change orders, the contract has been extended by 92 days and the current contractual completion date is July 17, 2022,” a spokesperson for Chesterfield County told 8News. “Liquidated damages in the amount of $4,000 per day have been accruing every day since then.”

As of this report, the project is 361 days late on its July 17, 2022, contract completion date. An estimated $1.44 million are due in liquidated damages so far.

8News reached out to Branscome for comment as to what was causing the delays in construction. The company did not respond.

Time-lapse video riding along Route 10 (July 12, 2023)

The project is paid for through a number of federal and local funds, including the Governor’s Transportation Initiative of 2011.

According to VDOT’s Six-Year Improvement Program Approved Projects data, the project is estimated to cost $65.9 million.

A similar situation occurred in 2021 when the contractor working on a $19 million widening project Lucks Lane was significantly delayed. The County received over $600,000 in lateness fees that went toward another project.

Data from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles shows that so far in 2023, there have been 24 crashes on Hundred Road from Bermuda Triangle Road to Meadowville Road. Of those crashes, seven of them involved injuries with a total of 16 people injured.