CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 68-year-old Chesterfield man has been identified as the victim in a deadly crash and vehicle fire that occurred on Chippenham Parkway.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 6, state troopers were called to Chippenham Parkway near the Powhite Parkway exit for a reported single-vehicle crash.

Police said an investigation revealed that a 2011 Buick Regal had been been traveling northbound on Chippenham Parkway when it ran off the road at the exit ramp and struck the guard railing. The vehicle then caught fire.

The driver of the vehicle — now identified as 68-year-old Gregory Jermone White of Chesterfield — died from his injuries at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.