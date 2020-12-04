7-Eleven clerk injured in Chesterfield robbery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police are seeking three suspects who robbed the 7-Eleven at 2320 W. Hundred Road early Friday morning.

The clerk suffered minor injuries during the incident after a struggle with one of the suspects.

Police said it started when two suspects entered the store and split up at approximately 2:49 a.m.

One suspect, described as a black male, approximately 5’6” tall with a skinny build and wearing a green denim jacket with matching pants, went behind the counter and grabbed an undisclosed number of cigarettes before exiting the store.

According to police, when the second suspect attempted to exit the store, he was confronted by the clerk and a struggle ensued that resulted in minor injuries to the clerk. Both suspects then entered a waiting vehicle before driving away the scene. The vehicle is described as a newer model black Subaru four door sedan. It was last seen turning west onto W. Hundred Road.

The remaining two suspects are also described as black males, approximately 5’6” tall with skinny builds. One of these suspects was wearing a black t-shirt and had dreadlocks.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 ap