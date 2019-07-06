7 little ducklings reunited with mama duck in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield firefighters helped little ducklings reunite with their mom after they slipped through a storm sewer gate.

“Firefighters from Engine and Medic 4 responded to Paddock Drive where 7 little ducklings found themselves in a precarious situation,” Chesterfield County Fire and EMS posted on Facebook.

The ducklings had slipped through a storm sewer grate in a retaining pond and couldn’t get out.

Firefighters were able to safely remove them from the sewer gate and reunite them with Mama Duck.

WATCH: The duck family reunion below.