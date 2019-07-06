1  of  5
7 little ducklings reunited with mama duck in Chesterfield

Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield firefighters helped little ducklings reunite with their mom after they slipped through a storm sewer gate.

“Firefighters from Engine and Medic 4 responded to Paddock Drive where 7 little ducklings found themselves in a precarious situation,” Chesterfield County Fire and EMS posted on Facebook.

Posted by Chesterfield County Fire and EMS on Friday, July 5, 2019

The ducklings had slipped through a storm sewer grate in a retaining pond and couldn’t get out.

Firefighters were able to safely remove them from the sewer gate and reunite them with Mama Duck.

Posted by Chesterfield County Fire and EMS on Saturday, July 6, 2019

