7 little ducklings reunited with mama duck in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield firefighters helped little ducklings reunite with their mom after they slipped through a storm sewer gate.
“Firefighters from Engine and Medic 4 responded to Paddock Drive where 7 little ducklings found themselves in a precarious situation,” Chesterfield County Fire and EMS posted on Facebook.
The ducklings had slipped through a storm sewer grate in a retaining pond and couldn’t get out.
Firefighters were able to safely remove them from the sewer gate and reunite them with Mama Duck.
WATCH: The duck family reunion below.