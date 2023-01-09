CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in finding a missing 71-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease.

File – Red 2006 Mazda 6. (Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

Tommy Claude England, 71, was last seen in the 3800 block of Passageway Drive on Monday, Jan. 9, shortly before 5:15 p.m. According to police, England left his residence in a maroon 2006 Mazda 6 bearing the Virginia license plate “UZM-2836” and drove away in an unknown direction.

Police describe England as a 5-foot-9-inch tall white man, weighing approximately 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair and was last seen wearing a green jacket, burgundy, sweatpants and black shoes.

Family members are concerned about England’s welfare due to him having Alzheimer’s disease and being unable to care for himself, according to police.

Anyone with information related to Tommy’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.