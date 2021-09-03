77-year-old woman missing from Chesterfield; last seen Thursday night

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman who was last seen the evening of Thursday, September 2nd.

Police say family members reported 77-year-old Diana Cuthbert missing after they were unable to locate her.

Cuthbert lives at the 4600 block of Lee Street in Chesterfield. She is described as a white female, about 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighing about 125 pounds. She has gray hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing black corduroy pants and a white sweater. She may be driving a white, 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier with Virginia license plates URA1415.

Anyone with information about Cuthbert’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251.