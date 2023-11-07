CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a deadly motor vehicle crash that occurred over the weekend.

The accident occurred around 4:20 p.m. as 55-year-old Mahmoud Khattab was driving a 2015 Hyundai Sonata westbound in the 12900 block of Lucks Lane. According to police, Khattab’s Hyundai hit 80-year-old Stanley D. Sweeney who was bicycling in the same direction.

Khattab, who remained at the scene, was issued a summons for reckless driving.

Sweeney was transported to a nearby hospital with what was considered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. However, on Nov. 6, Sweeney died as a result of his injuries from the crash.

The Chesterfield County Police is continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact them at 804-748-1251.