CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After losing her son to a rare mitochondrial disease in 2020, a mother is giving back to the same hospital that helped take care of her son.

Nine-year-old Kellan Reynolds lost his life three years ago after battling with a rare mitochondrial disease. During his fight, his mother Donna Reynolds says Kellan was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital multiple times. On top of the great care he received, she says it was the toys he received during his stay that made the tough times like surgeries and doctor visits a lot smoother.

In his honor, for the past three years, Reynolds has collected toys from members of the community to donate to children who are receiving treatment at the hospital.

After collecting the toys, Reynolds donates them in January, around the time of her son’s birthday on Jan. 28. In January 2023, Kellan would have had his 12th birthday.

Reynolds says the toys she donates are given to pediatric patients during a time when they need it most and have proven to be a sense of relief for families whose children are receiving care.

Last year, Reynolds says she was able to receive about 1,200 toys to donate. This year, she is hoping to continue to grow her impact with donations from the community.

There are two ways to order toys for Reynolds to collect:

After the collection date, the toys will be taken to the hospital and given to the Richmond Children’s Hospital’s child life team, which will hand out toys to children that are admitted to the hospital.