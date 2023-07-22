CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — 16-year-old Edwin Mojica tragically drowned in Falling Creek in Chesterfield County Friday afternoon while fishing with his uncle and cousin.

“He was beautiful, intelligent, and happy to start his first job,” said John Dombrosky, Mojica’s uncle. “He just started buying stuff for himself.”

His family told 8News he was set to start 10th grade at Carver Academy. Mojica recently started his first job at Wingstop on Midlothian Turnpike and his future aspirations included becoming a professional Youtuber.

On Friday, Chesterfield County Fire Department, Chesterfield County Police Department and other emergency service units responded to the 2500 block of Marina Drive near Falling Creek Apartments, ultimately pronouncing Mojica dead at the scene.

Falling Creek flows into the James River and is known to have rocks and bricks in the water.

Suzanne Mojica, Edwin’s mother, said he loved swimming, and this tragedy was unimaginable.

“I don’t know if he jumped in, hit his head. I mean, he’s an awesome swimmer, so I know that’s out of the question,” said Dombrosky.

Dombrosky said while he was cleaning his caught fish, Edwin Mojica was standing on a rock across the river. When one of the fish fell from his grasp, he entered the water to grab it, and noticed Edwin was nowhere to be found. It is still unclear how he ended up in the water.

“We didn’t even know he went in the water at first. We were just calling his name. We didn’t know if he was still on the rock,” said Dombrosky.

He jumped in the water and searched for a few minutes before contacting 911 just before 4 p.m., stating Mojica had gone under and had yet to resurface.

Chesterfield Police is still investigating the incident. Anyone with information can contact the department at 804-748-1251.