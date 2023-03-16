CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash on Powhite Parkway caused significant delays for morning commuters in Chesterfield County.

The crash was first reported by VDOT shortly before 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 16, and was located on Powhite Parkway North near the Courthouse Road exit.

According to VDOT, all eastbound travel lanes were closed and there was a 2-mile-long traffic backup at one point.

Shortly after 10 a.m., VDOT reported that the scene had been cleared and traffic had returned to normal.