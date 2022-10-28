CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County approved a plan Wednesday for a mixed-use development that could bring Whole Foods to Huguenot Road.

The property, wedged between Huguenot and Midlothian Turnpike, is being developed by SJC ventures, which has proposed a 350-unit apartment complex, two clusters of shops and a 43,000-foot grocery store identified only as “Major Tenant X” in design documents.

As 8News previously reported, the proposal had spurred speculation that a Whole Foods could be coming to Chesterfield, and even county officials, in comments during the application process, wanted to find out, asking, “Are any end users known at this time?”

Proposed layout of the site, at the corner of Midlothian Turnpike and Alverser Drive. (Map courtesy of Chesterfield County)

While the occupant of that flagship building has not yet officially been confirmed, there’s one very good reason to believe a Whole Foods is on the way: of the 20 completed projects listed on their homepage, 16 have been Whole Foods.

Many of those projects even took place in Virginia, with the company touting completed Whole Foods locations in Charlottesville, Lynchburg and Virginia Beach.

Conceptual design of the grocery element. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

But despite these indications, no solid confirmation is to be found. A PR representative for SJC told 8News that the announcement would be made — eventually — “according to the grocer’s media plan.”