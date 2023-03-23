CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — It may soon be easier for family members in Chesterfield County to live in Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), also known as in-law suites, on single-family plots.

ADUs are add-on spaces above a garage or a cottage in the backyard that must have a kitchen and a bathroom to be considered an effective independent living space.

At a work session on March 21, County staff proposed reforming the current County Code on ADUs. The current regulation states anyone who wants to build an in-law suite on their property has to go through a troublesome zoning process, including a public hearing and a vote by the board of supervisors.

The proposal under consideration only wants residents to notify the County if they plan on adding an in-law suite to their yard with a few conditions on how to build one and who can live there.

