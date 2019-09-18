‘A place to feel safe and warm’: Maggie Walker Trust cuts ribbon on first Chesterfield home project

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Maggie Walker Community Land Trust completed it’s first home project in Chesterfield County Wednesday.

The non-profit trust provides affordable housing across the Richmond area. The organization recently received a $500,000 grant from Chesterfield County.

Some of the money was used to rehabilitate and sell homes to income-eligible families.

“Its a place to feel safe and warm and it’s yours and that’s something you don’t get when you live in a rental unit,” said Daniel Cohen, director for community enhancement.

The Maggie Walker Community Land Trust hopes to rehab and sell about eight more houses by 2020.